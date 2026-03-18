Nene Macdonald undergoes surgery in latest St Helens setback

ST HELENS expect to be without centre Nene Macdonald for the next six weeks – and back-rower Curtis Sironen could also be out for that length of time.

Macdonald had surgery on Tuesday for the knee injury which has been troubling him through the early rounds of his debut season at the club.

Sironen, meanwhile, suffered a calf injury in last Saturday’s 32-8 Challenge Cup fourth-round victory at Castleford Tigers and will be sidelined for at least a month.

“I believe it’s anywhere in the region of four-to-six weeks,” said Saints assistant coach Lee Briers of Sironen.

“It’s a tricky one to put a timeframe on but Curtis will be diligent in his rehab. He’s an experienced player and he’ll tell us when he’s ready.”

“Nene had his operation and he’s looking to be around the six-week mark (for rehab).

“He’s had to have that knee operation but by all accounts it was a success.”

Saints are also without hookers Daryl Clark and Jake Burns for Saturday’s trip to Toulouse Olympique after both failed head-injury assessments at Castleford.

And winger Kyle Feldt serves the first of a three-game ban for the high tackle on Krystian Mapapalangi which earned a yellow card during that game.

Briers had no objection to the suspension, saying: “Kyle made a wrong decision and he’s paid for that.”

Owen Dagnall could take Feldt’s place for a first start of the season, with Briers adding of the youngster: “He was on fire last year until his injury and he’s trained the house down all pre-season so he’s ready to go when needed.”

The depth of Saints’ availability issues mean four players have been named in head coach Paul Rowley’s 21-man squad for Toulouse who are yet to make a senior debut – Tom Humphreys, Billy Keeley, Cole Marsh and Chris Matagi.

“In that 21 I think 13 are academy products, which shows it’s thriving,” said Briers.

“Paul will give some young kids a chance to put the famous red vee on and do it with pride.”