Connor Wynne latest after being dropped as Kurt Haggerty explains Mitch Souter absence

CONNOR WYNNE will come back into contention for Bradford Bulls against Leeds Rhinos on Friday night.

The outside back was dropped by Bradford head coach Kurt Haggerty for the Bulls’ 40-28 loss to Castleford Tigers last weekend.

Wynne had been tasked with improving against the opposition’s last plays by Haggerty, with Luke Hooley preferred to the former on the wing against Castleford.

The former Hull FC man impressed whilst on duty with the reserves and Haggerty has revealed that Wynne will come back into contention to play in the West Yorkshire derby on Friday.

“Connor went to play reserves which did him a world of good and he worked on things I asked of him,” Haggerty said.

“He will come back in contention to play.”

Haggerty also revealed why Mitch Souter continues to be absent.

“I had a conversation with Mitch, we are both very honest of where we are at.

“He played 80 minutes with the reserves and played really well.

“He responded very well to what I asked of him.”