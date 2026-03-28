Daryl Powell criticises ‘poor call’ in Wakefield Trinity victory

DARYL POWELL hailed his “courageous” Wakefield Trinity after surviving Max Jowitt’s controversial yellow card to beat York Knights 26-14.

Jowitt was sent to the bin for foul play when trying to kick the ball dead, with the officials ruling he had instead struck Will Dagger’s hand.

But they limited the damage to one unconverted try – then scored twice of their own to seal victory.

“It was a courageous effort,” said coach Powell. “York were really good and we had to battle our way through it.

“And then to do what we did when Max gets binned, to hold firm there and then come out the other side of it like we did with a couple of tries late on (was great).

“There’s a real depth of courage in the team. I think we’ll continue to get better the way that we’re playing.

“But when you’ve got that sort of knowledge that you can hang tough in difficult situations, then I think you’ve got confidence that you can get yourself out of anything.

“I don’t think it’s a sin bin. I think he kicks the ball before it gets to his hand. I think it’s a poor call.

“That was sort of the pressure point for us, Max going off and then we concede points and they missed the goal kick, which leaves us in front.

“What we did at the end to finish the game off was great, but it was a tough period for us. I was sending messages out: Just hang tough. Just hang tough.”