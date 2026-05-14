Daryl Powell gives latest on Tyson Smoothy future

DARYL POWELL insists that Wakefield Trinity hooker Tyson Smoothy is settled in West Yorkshire for the remainder of the 2026 Super League season.

Last month, Love Rugby League reported that Smoothy was set to head back home to Australia despite being only months into a three-year deal with Wakefield.

The 26-year-old has made 11 appearances for Trinity since signing ahead of the 2025 Super League campaign.

There has also been speculation that the former Brisbane Broncos hooker could leave mid-season, but that isn’t the case according to Powell.

Asked if there was an update on the situation, Powell said: “Not really. He had a little bit of family stuff at our last game with his little one and I won’t expand on that.

“I think Tyson is settled and he’ll be here for the rest of the season. Whether he’s here after that, we’ll talk about that down the track.

“He’s here for the rest of this year, he’s enjoying his time at the club but we’ll see where that goes to down the track.”