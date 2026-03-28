Kruise Leeming’s impact at Catalans Dragons hailed

KRUISE LEEMING has been the final ingredient in a new-look Catalans Dragons spine which has so far impressed head coach Joel Tomkins.

It’s been an encouraging start to the season following a squad overhaul for Catalans, with Saturday’s late win over Hull KR their third league success in five alongside progression to the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Among the standouts have been the entirely new combination of fullback Charlie Staines and halves Toby Sexton and Lewis Dodd, all arrivals from Australia.

And they are complemented at hooker by Alrix Da Costa, who has more than 150 appearances for the club, and Kruise Leeming, a late addition to the squad in January on a season-long loan from Wigan Warriors.

“I think our spine has been very good,” Tomkins told League Express.

“Charlie Staines has been outstanding, and Doddy and Toby have been pulling the strings for us. Their combination has been fantastic for us from day one.

“And then I think Da Costa and Leeming as well at nine are building up a rapport.”

With the exception of one start at loose-forward to cover captain Benjamin Garcia, Leeming has come off the bench in every match so far.

While he and Da Costa are a traditional, complementary pair of nines in one sense, Tomkins is keen to explore playing both together as well.

“Kruise’s strength is his running game, and Alrix’s strength is his defence,” explained Tomkins.

“Alrix is starting the game for us and being really solid for us in the middle of the field, then Kruise comes on to try and break the game up.

“But sometimes there will be one on and sometimes there will be both of them on – that’s something we can develop during the season.

“Kruise has been great, he’s settled in really well. He’s well-travelled, he’s been over to Australia (for a short spell at Gold Coast Titans), so he’s pretty open minded.

“For him it’s not been a massive thing to move here to the south of France with his partner, and they’re enjoying life down here.”