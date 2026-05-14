London Broncos hit with two serious injuries

LONDON BRONCOS expect to be without their Papua New Guinea international centres Alex Max and Robert Mathias for the next two months due to knee injuries.

The pair, both picked up after impressing with PNG Hunters in the Queensland Cup as well as for the Kumuls under Broncos coach Jason Demetriou, have posterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament issues respectively.

Max, 26, had made a flying start, with ten tries in six outings, while Mathias, 25, has four in five to his name.

He recently returned from a ten-week lay-off, also due to a knee problem, and had set his sights on an extended run of games.

The Broncos will also be missing their former Wakefield secondrow Jack Croft for two months after he sustained a foot fracture. The 25-year-old has been a regular this year, making eleven outings.

While the capital club are trying to get to the bottom of a knee injury for prop Epel Kapinias, there is better news on another of their Papuans, Finley Glare.

Damaged ligaments have sidelined the hooker since March, but he is progressing well and is on track to return by the end of the month, as is Australian centre Brandon Webster-Mansfield.

Meanwhile members of both the Broncos men’s and women’s team last week enjoyed a day at the races, attending a meeting at Kempton Park, close to the club’s Hazelwood training complex at Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey.

Both teams were in action at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in Wimbledon yesterday (Sunday, May 10).

The Broncos will stage their 1985 Cup quarter-final clash with Doncaster on Sunday at Richmond Athletic Ground.