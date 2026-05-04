Daryl Powell most disappointed by latest Wakefield Trinity defeat

DARYL POWELL said Friday’s loss at Leeds Rhinos was the most disappointing of Wakefield Trinity’s trio of recent defeats.

After finishing sixth in their first season back in Super League, Wakefield are looking to push further and challenge for honours.

But their Challenge Cup dreams were dashed for another year when Wigan edged their quarter-final 26-22.

And after building a five-match league winning run, Trinity have been sent back down to earth with away losses at St Helens (18-12) and Leeds (40-22).

Both of those games were identified by Powell as key yardsticks of his side’s progress, and the coach was particularly frustrated after the latter.

“I don’t think we ever looked like we were going to win,” he said following the Rhinos reversal.

“I did think we were going to win against Wigan at home, and I did think we could have reeled St Helens in last week (after falling 16-0 behind).

“That makes it more frustrating because I think we should be nailing these games.

“You’re not going to win them all against the better teams, but we’ve got to be better than that tonight to beat them.

“I just think we’re giving too much away. These teams don’t need any invitation and we’re sending invitations way too much.”

Wakefield’s squad have a week off to take stock before returning to training to prepare for Catalans Dragons’ visit to the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Friday, May 15.

That’s the first of a French double, as they then travel to Toulouse Olympique – who stunned them in round one – on Saturday, May 23.