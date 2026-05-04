Willie Peters ready to recall Arthur Mourgue for Challenge Cup clash

WILLIE PETERS maintains he’d have no issues throwing Arthur Mourgue straight into action for Sunday’s Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final.

The French fullback has been out of action since suffering a pectoral injury against Brisbane Broncos in February’s World Club Challenge win.

But he is nearing fitness and could come into the frame against Warrington Wolves for a place at Wembley, possibly to replace Jack Broadbent.

“Arthur Mourgue could be back next week and in contention,” said Peters.

“We’ll worry about it if and when we have to make that decision. I’m comfortable either way.

“When I say that, I mean both players do a great job for us when they play fullback.”

Peters was pleased to see ex-England centre Oli Gildart and his wing partner Joe Burgess return to action in Thursday’s emphatic win over Castleford Tigers after they had both missed the previous game against Bradford Bulls.

“They brought a lot of energy and it was good to have them back and see them back on the field together,” said Peters.

Halfback Tyrone May, viewed by many as a strong contender for the early Man of Steel picks, which will be announced on Tuesday, also impressed in the nine-try rout.

“He’s a massive part of what we do,” said Peters.

“But he goes unnoticed sometimes. He’s not usually the one throwing the last pass but he’s orchestrating a large part of it. When our spine’s running, we’re a very dangerous team.”