Dewsbury Rams boss delighted with late additions

DEWSBURY RAMS coach Paul March has praised “bonus” signings Bailey O’Connor and Danny Addy as his side chase a highest second-tier finish this decade.

Neither were on the Rams’ radar when squad assembly for the current campaign began, but subsequently became available – centre O’Connor in January when Featherstone’s bid to operate in the second tier hit the buffers after their failure to emerge from administration and backrower Addy in March when he left North Wales.

March was keen to bring in both, and was supported by chairman Mark Sawyer to recruit them with the help of the club’s supporter-backed Squadbuilder fund.

Former Super League player Addy, 35, operated alongside O’Connor at Featherstone last year.

He joined North Wales, where financial issues last month emerged, around the time O’Connor, 23, started a second spell at Dewsbury, having scored 14 tries in 39 appearances in the first.

Both played for Featherstone in last season’s Championship play-offs, and now aim to help the Rams reach the extended ten-team version this time around.

“We all know what happened at Featherstone, and at North Wales, Danny was finding the travelling difficult,” said March.

“It was great we could act to bring them in when the opportunity arose, and both of them have brought what I knew they would.

“We have quite a young squad, and I was fine with that because I understand the need to operate within our means and I want to build a team.

“But some quality and experience is important, off the field as well as on.”

Addy, who played for Dewsbury on dual registration from Bradford in 2010, will miss the home game against Workington on Sunday through suspension.

Centre Caelum Jordan has left Dewsbury due to other commitments.