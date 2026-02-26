Newcastle Thunder ‘ambitious but realistic’ in Blaydon

NEWCASTLE THUNDER president Keith Christie says the resurgent club is happy to keep ‘gannin’ alang the Scotswood Road’ as they aim to make Blaydon known for Rugby League as well as the old horse races celebrated by the well-known Geordie folk song.

While the Blaydon Races ran from the 1860s until 1916, Rugby League was introduced to the town on the south bank of the River Tyne four miles west of Newcastle during the 2024 season.

Thunder began that campaign at Kingston Park, the home of former owners Newcastle Falcons, the rugby union club who had recently withdrawn their financial backing, before switching between Gateshead International Stadium and Crow Trees, the home of Blaydon RUFC.

Crow Trees, where the host team play union in Regional One North-East, at level five of the English system, was adopted as a permanent base from the start of last season.

And Thunder stalwart Christie, who as chairman was central to keeping the club alive over the last two challenging years before the introduction of a new ownership structure, when he became president, says the ground is right for the club in their current situation.

“It’s a good set-up, and they are a really good group of guys at Blaydon,” he explained.

“We have a good relationship with them, and they are happy to work with us.

“We are ambitious, and we want to build the club back up, but we are also realistic, and while we know where we want to get to, we understand where we are at the moment and that we need to have the right foundations in place.

“Both Kingston Park and Gateshead were costing too much, and Blaydon is a sensible choice.”

Having lost 30-20 to North Wales Crusaders on Sunday, Graham Steadman’s side, bolstered by the signing of former Halifax hooker Tom Inman, are next in action at Crow Trees on Sunday, March 22, against Keighley, with Workington visiting seven days later.