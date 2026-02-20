Featherstone double-header to end historic women’s league

THE Women’s Amateur Rugby League Association – hailed as the oldest women’s Rugby League competition in the world – will have more than 40 years of history brought to an end when their Challenge Cup and Plate final double-header is staged on Sunday, March 1.

Chairman Steve Manning said: “The last-hurrah finals will take place at Featherstone Rovers’ Post Office Road, the spiritual home of WRLA finals over the years. The day will also include the presentation of the WRLA Premier Division Shield and medals.

“The Plate final will kick-off at noon and the Cup final – the last ever game under WRLA – will start at 2.30pm.

“How fitting that Featherstone Rovers are hosting the occasion. Rovers are going through some tough times themselves and WRLA decided to stay loyal to them, as they have to us over the years as true supporters of the community game. All at WRLA hope that Featherstone come through the other side.”

He continued: “Sunday, March 1 is going to be an emotional day for all the WRLA committee and I feel it will be the same for all current and former players, coaches, administrators and fans of clubs who dipped their toes into the WRLA winter league over the years.

“We hope all supporters of WRLA will attend to witness the last post, when I’m sure whoever the finalists are will put on a spectacle for WRLA to go out on a high.”

Siddal, who have been confirmed as the 2025-26 Women’s League champions through their 28-10 victory at Farnley eight days ago, will feature in the Challenge Cup final as a consequence.

Admission for the double-header is £5 (£3 concessions), by cash only.