Featherstone Rovers arrange WSL pre-season game

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS will return to action ahead of the new Super League season with a pre-season game against Sheffield Eagles later this month.

The game will take place on Sunday, February 22 at the Millennium Stadium (2pm kick-off) and will see Marie Colley’s side take to the field for the first time since earning promotion back to Super League.

“Playing our first pre-season game will feel like a long exhale after weeks of hard work,” said Rovers coach Marie Colley.

“It’s the first real chance to step out of training and into competition mode – to feel the pace, the pressure, and the buzz of wearing the kit again.

There will be excitement and nerves mixed together, but that’s part of it. Pre-season isn’t about perfection; it’s about setting the tone, showing our intent, and starting to build confidence as a group.

“This game is a huge step in working on our combinations, seeing what works for us and what will need to adjust in the remainder of pre-season.

“It also gives the coaching staff, players and supporters a chance to see some of our new signings in action.”

Sheffield are coached by former Featherstone captain Andrea Dobson.