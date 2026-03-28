Four injury issues for York Knights – who are ‘not happy running teams close’

MARK APPLEGARTH has reiterated that York Knights aren’t happy as plucky losers after another damaging night on the injury front.

York conceded two late tries to suffer a 26-14 home defeat to Wakefield Trinity.

“We threw a lot at them and credit to Wakefield for their resolve,” said Applegarth.

“We just lost a bit of discipline in a couple of key moments in the game.

“I feel like a broken record but the effort, application and spirit I will never question.

“We just have to make sure we learn those lessons. We don’t want to be that team that is just happy running teams close.

“We were down to twelve men when Toa Mata’afa went off with a dislocated elbow – we had no subs left.

“Bish (Ben Jones-Bishop) came off with foot injury (and Sam Wood was off with a dislocated finger) but I’ll need to do more digging to see what exactly that is.”

York were also without Danny Richardson, with Applegarth explaining: “He hurt his quad with the final kick of the team run yesterday.

“We left it until 2pm this afternoon and it didn’t get any better. We had some changes but that team was still good enough. We just have to own those key moments.”