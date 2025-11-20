France and Cook Islands plan to make a World Cup mark

FRANCE and Cook Islands are both determined to make their mark on the World Cup after securing the final two spots.

Two qualifiers took place over the autumn to decide who would join 2022 quarter-finalists Australia, England, Fiji, Lebanon, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Samoa and Tonga in the reduced men’s tournament.

In late October, France beat Jamaica 36-0 in the northern hemisphere play-off in Albi.

And Cook Islands secured the remaining place last Sunday with a 58-6 success over South Africa in the southern hemisphere tie, played ahead of the Pacific Cup finals in Parramatta.

The tournament was intended to be hosted by the French in 2025, but the country pulled out two years ago for financial reasons and will instead be held, 12 months later than planned, in Australia and Papua New Guinea.

The men’s side joining France’s women and wheelchair at the event has been hailed as hugely significant by French Federation president Dominique Baloup.

“It will thus allow our movement to attract new practitioners, inspire young people and strengthen our presence throughout the country,” he said.

“Rugby League has talent, values and a strong identity – it has just proven it once again on the field and in the stands. France Rugby League is already looking to the future, proud and confident.”

Head coach Laurent Frayssinous is already making plans to prepare for the World Cup, although the amount of contact time with his squad will depend, as for England, on the Super League fixture schedule.

He revealed discussions are taking place for a training camp and warm-up game before the tournament in the French overseas territory of New Caledonia in the Pacific.

“Everything will depend on the budget and the availability of the opponents,” he told L’Indépendant newspaper.

“The Federation, for its part, is preparing to field three teams in Australia in 2026 with one single objective, to showcase French Rugby League on the world stage.”

Cook Islands will only be represented by a men’s team, but they are confident of competing well – not least with former New Zealand star Marata Niukore in their ranks and two-time World Cup-winning Kangaroo Valentine Holmes planning to join.

Coach Karmichael Hunt said after securing qualification: “This is what we wanted to do for our country.

“We are playing at the highest level and all we have been talking about is representing with pride.

“Now we can move forward to next year and hopefully go and take some scalps in the World Cup.”