George Flanagan and Matty English out for months in latest Huddersfield Giants blows

GEORGE FLANAGAN and Matty English will both be sidelined for several months in the latest damning blows to a Huddersfield Giants squad already crushed by injuries.

Following scans in the wake of Huddersfield’s home defeat by Hull KR, Flanagan will be sidelined by a syndesmosis ankle injury while English has suffered damage to the medial collateral ligament in his knee.

The long-term loss of star fullback Flanagan – who scored six tries in the opening five games of the season – and leading prop English compound a crisis the Giants have described as “unprecedented”, with 15 players currently injured.

“George will be out for the next few months,” said head coach Luke Robinson.

“When I heard syndemosis for the first time I was very worried, but it’s a little bit at the lower end (of possible severity).

“Let’s be honest, over the last couple of years we’ve had loads of injuries but George has been one of the shining lights.

“Even in a beaten side he showed some of what he can do and the player he already is, never mind what he’s going to be. I’m devastated for him and for us.

“English took a cannonball to the knee (Hull KR’s Karl Lawton subsequently received a three-match ban).

“There were fears it would be his ACL but he’s been fortunate. He won’t be out for as long as first feared, but he’s still going to be two or three months.”

Huddersfield, who have named five reserves or academy players in their squad for Saturday’s Challenge Cup rematch with the Robins, will have to grapple with the crisis for some time.

Harry Rushton (thumb, May) and Liam Sutcliffe (hamstring, July) are also out long-term, as is Sam Hewitt after recent ankle surgery, while Niall Evalds (calf), Adam Swift, Sam Halsall (both hamstring), Adam Clune and Joe Greenwood (both ankle) are all expected back in April.

Zac Woolford, should he pass the head-injury protocols, and cup-tied Tanguy Zenon are the only senior players who could return for next Friday’s derby clash at Bradford Bulls, while new signing Connor Wrench could still be several weeks away from full fitness.

Robinson will now be looking into the loan market to beef up his squad, explaining: “It’s more difficult this week to bring players in because nobody wants to cup-tie their own players.

“Next week there might be a little more scope to bring other lads in.”

Of un-retired former Warrington man Wrench, Robinson added: “I’m hoping in the next few weeks he gets a bit of training under his belt and there’s an opportunity for him to play.”