George Flanagan believes Huddersfield Giants can become a genuine Super League force

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS fullback George Flanagan is ready to put in the hard yards to ensure a bright future for both himself and his club.

The highly-rated 21-year-old in January penned a contract extension through to the end of 2029, and says the Giants’ plans to follow the example of Hull KR – with whom they have a second successive home meeting on Saturday – and become a genuine Super League force were a big factor in his decision to commit.

Having finished eleventh in both 2019 and 2020, Rovers’ rise to become reigning Super League and world champions as well as Challenge Cup holders has been well documented – and much admired.

And while Huddersfield finished tenth last season, and amid more injury issues have had a testing start this time around, Flanagan insists there are plenty of reasons for faithful fans to be optimistic.

Those reasons start with the ambition of long-time owner Ken Davy, who continues to work on plans to construct the club’s own stadium in the town and has invested in improved training facilities at the Laund Hill complex.

Having signed for Huddersfield in December 2022, Bradford product Flanagan has built his game up and enjoyed a breakthrough 2025 campaign, but insists he won’t be resting on his laurels.

“Last season was great for me, and I’m thankful to (coach) Luke Robinson for giving me the opportunity,” he explained.

“I feel I put my best foot forward, and I want to keep doing that, and I know that means continuing to work really hard.

“I still have a lot to learn and a lot to prove, and my target is to keep getting better, match by match and year by year.”

Flanagan also feels the club has what it takes to get better, explaining: “When we were discussing the contract, I had a good chat with the owner and everyone else involved, and I liked what they said.

“Hull KR are a great example for us, and that’s the level where we want to get to. We want to be real competitors.

“Ken Davy is very passionate about this club and has the ambition to drive us forward. He wants us to do well and we want to do well, and with the exciting plans he has, there’s no reason we can’t progress.”

Having hosted Rovers in the league yesterday (Sunday, March 8), Huddersfield now face Willie Peters’ side at the Accu Stadium in round four of the Challenge Cup.