Liam Finn questions Huddersfield Giants ‘resilience’

INTERIM coach Liam Finn says Huddersfield Giants need more “steel” after watching them fall to a 30-16 loss at Leigh Leopards.

After starting his time in charge with two wins, Finn has now overseen successive defeats.

“We haven’t got enough resilience when we’re under pressure and when we make a few errors – it’s a thing that you don’t fix overnight,” he said.

“We compound that by making errors in clusters and back‑to‑back and putting ourselves under pressure.

“We had six sets in their 20… we struggled to post points today.

“Anybody who’s watched Super League over the last few years will know Leigh’s left edge can damage the best defensive system.

“A couple of young blokes out there got a really good lesson in Super League rugby.

“Defensively, we don’t show enough steel on our try line. There’s no silver bullet. There’s no troops coming back. We’ve got what we’ve got.

“It’s about what our attitude is like in training week-to-week and chipping away at getting better.”