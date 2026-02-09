George Williams explains NRL decision and why Warrington Wolves spell can end on high

GEORGE WILLIAMS believes there is a different feeling amongst the Warrington Wolves squad as he gets ready for his final year at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

It will be Williams’ last season as a Warrington player before he heads to the NRL’s Dolphins in 2027.

And after returning later to Warrington pre-season training due to England commitments, Williams believes there is a tangible difference in the group’s mentality this year.

“It’s been hard, I joined late because of the Ashes so I’ve been playing catch up,” Williams told League Express.

“There is a different hunger this time around. We were disappointed with last year individually and collectively.

“There’s a lot of determination in the group, we’re feeling really connected but we’ve got to maintain that when the games come around.”

The 31-year-old is determined to make his last year at the Wolves a successful one.

“Everyone wants silverware, which would be a massive success and everyone’s goal, but I want to enjoy it too,” he said.

“When you enjoy your rugby it’s when you play your best. A lot of people might think you down tools when you’re leaving, but it’s the complete opposite.

“I’m going all in and I want to make it a successful year.”

So why did Williams choose to return to the NRL?

“It’s an itch I always wanted to scratch. I left last time probably on a family decision, not a career one.

“I always had that little inkling to go back there and now I’m 31. If I don’t do it now, I probably wouldn’t do it.

“On a personal level, I’m content. I’ve got two young kids; it would be great for their lifestyle to give them an experience I didn’t have as a kid.”

Asked if he may retire down under, Williams said: “Maybe, you never know how the game works.

“Who wouldn’t mind living in Australia when they retire?”