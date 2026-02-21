Graham Steadman’s impact at Newcastle Thunder explained

NEWCASTLE THUNDER stalwart Keith Christie has hailed the Graham Steadman effect – and says the foundations for the team’s recent rise under the highly-experienced former Castleford coach were laid by Chris Thorman during the tough times of the previous three years.

Ex-Huddersfield halfback Thorman, like Christie a proud Geordie, took the reins of his home-city club in September 2022 as Thunder transitioned from a full to part-time squad.

After they were relegated from the old Championship in 2023, rugby union club Newcastle Falcons withdrew their funding, with then-chairman Christie the key to their survival on a strictly-limited budget.

With a largely young and inexperienced squad, Thunder went through both the 2024 and 2025 campaigns, losing every match in League One and the Challenge and 1895 Cups.

Former Castleford coach Steadman, who has also worked extensively in rugby union, took the reins as interim in June, when Thorman joined the coaching staff at York, with whom Thunder have established a close partnership.

The ex-Great Britain stand-off’s continued presence at the now Blaydon-based club was confirmed in November, shortly before Christie was made honorary president amid an ownership restructure.

Steadman’s reshaped side won their first two, away to Midlands and Whitehaven, before defeat at home to Dewsbury.

And Christie said: “Graham is doing a great job, and really putting his stamp on the club and the area as a whole.

“He’s a great motivator, and with his experience and knowledge, he has respect. When he talks, the players listen.

“Those two wins have been a big boost psychologically, and it’s provided something to build on.”

On Thorman’s contribution, Christie explained: “Chris is passionate about the game and this city and he did well in tough circumstances.

“We had to field an inexperienced side, and getting beaten week in, week out is tough, but under Chris’ guidance and with the culture he created, the lads kept turning up and never moaned.

“His input was absolutely crucial in keeping the club going.”