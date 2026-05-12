Matt Peet and Patrick Mago respond to future of Super League prop

PATRICK MAGO has admitted his future is in ‘the back of his mind’ as his current deal with Wigan Warriors comes to an end in 2026.

Mago, who has made nine appearances for the Warriors so far this season, is in the form of his life.

Used as an impact prop off the substitutes’ bench, Mago has been skittling defenders left, right and centre.

Yet, a new deal for 2027 and beyond still hasn’t been forthcoming – and the 31-year-old has admitted that he is thinking about the years ahead.

“Obviously it’s in the back of your mind but, for me, it’s about being the best for my team,” Mago said.

“If I’m feeling my best then I can give my all to the team. It is in your mind that you’re trying to work for something, but I am focused on being better for Wigan.”

When asked about the future of Mago at The Brick Community Stadium, Peet hailed the forward’s impact so far in 2026.

“He’s been excellent this season. He’s been consistent with the impact he’s brought off the bench,” Peet said.

“He’s been very solid for us, he’s doing everything we are asking of him.”