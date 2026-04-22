Huddersfield Giants target stronger community-game links

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have recruited a stalwart of the local amateur Rugby League scene to help them dig even deeper into the town’s grassroots game.

Cammy Augustine, a former coach at Newsome Panthers, where Giants forward Harry Rushton is now in charge of the first team, has been appointed as development officer by the Super League club’s foundation.

He has been tasked with becoming “the new face of the Giants within the local amateur club partners”.

As well as Newsome, who have a long history of producing players signed by the Giants, Huddersfield is home to Emley Moor, Lindley Swifts, Lindley St Josephs, Moldgreen Rams and Underbank Rangers, the first club of the legendary ‘Prince of Centres’ and Great Britain captain Harold Wagstaff, who skippered Huddersfield’s ‘Team of All Talents’, who won All Four Cups in 1914-15.

“In a town synonymous with the birth of our sport (in 1895), I am committed to honouring that heritage by building a vibrant future,” said Augustine.

“My focus is clear: to bridge the gap between grassroots clubs, local schools and the professional game.

“By strengthening these pathways, we will ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to thrive within the Giants and Rugby League, be they players, coaches, administrators or supporters.”

The club added: “This role is focused on getting the Giants’ presence out in the community, while striving to forge valuable relationships with community clubs across the region.

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis added: “It’s an enormous coup to find a man so recognisable in the local game and with such in-depth knowledge of the area.

“His passion for the community game and understanding of the local landscape make him an excellent fit.”