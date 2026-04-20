Huddersfield Giants latest head coach search as John Cartwright verdict given by Ralph Rimmer

JOHN CARTWRIGHT ‘could be a candidate’ to become Huddersfield Giants’ head coach, says director of change Ralph Rimmer.

The Giants are without a permanent boss following the axing of Luke Robinson last month, with interim Liam Finn taking over on a temporary basis.

It’s necessary that Huddersfield get the next coach right following years of decline, with it being 13 years since the Giants lifted the League Leaders’ Shield.

And Rimmer is confident that the Giants will find their man from a list of ‘highly credible candidates’ – with Cartwright, who was sacked by Hull FC following their 24-14 loss to St Helens – potentially being added to the list.

“He could be a candidate, absolutely,” Rimmer said on Sky Sports.

“He’s a highly credible candidate and everybody gives him good raps.

“We’ve conjured up a list of highly credible candidates and it’s not unreasonable to think he couldn’t be a candidate.

“There are one or two names on that list that might be of interest.”

So what the timeframe look like for the new coach to be announced at Huddersfield?

“Ideally in the next two or three weeks, but it’s important we get the person.

“We’ve worked hard to put together the list we have done.”