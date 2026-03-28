Huddersfield Giants triumph ‘bittersweet’ for Liam Finn

INTERIM coach Liam Finn paid tribute to former boss Luke Robinson after guiding Huddersfield Giants to their first Super League win of the season.

Finn, who took over the coaching duties alongside Leroy Cudjoe with Andy Kelly overseeing as director of rugby, admitted the 34-16 victory at Wigan Warriors was a bittersweet moment for him.

Robinson was dismissed after losing each of his first five league games with a squad decimated by injuries, including to key players.

Finn was able to bring back Adam Clune and Niall Evalds at Wigan, while Connor Wrench and Jacob Douglas both made debuts.

“It goes without saying that it’s the first complete performance we have put in this season,” said Finn.

“It is really easy to talk about the rugby and how the lads performed in the game. We thoroughly deserved to get the win, but at the same time it is really bittersweet.

“Emotions are high throughout the dressing room, throughout the coaching staff and myself. It’s difficult to process.

“We are happy to get the win and get off the mark, but obviously bitterly disappointed that my mate Robbo is not here. He was the one that put the team together.

“Ironically, the week he is not there, I get to name the (squad numbers) one, six, seven and nine in a Huddersfield Giants starting line-up for the first time in over 18 months. That stings a little bit and it does not give me great pleasure.

“I know Robbo would have enjoyed that as much as anybody, especially at the place where he made his Super League debut.

“I just want to acknowledge him a little bit. Nineteen years at one club is hard to fathom and he obviously walks away with his head held high.

“He is a great coach and a good bloke and I’m sure he will be in the game in the not-too-distant future.”