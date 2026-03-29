Willie Peters explains ‘difficult’ decision as Hull KR exit confirmed

HULL KR boss Willie Peters has spoken of how “difficult” it has been deciding to leave the reigning World Club champions.

The Aussie coach, who led Rovers to a historic treble last year before masterminding a brilliant win over NRL premiers Brisbane Broncos, will join new franchise PNG Chiefs at the end of the season.

The news broke down under earlier this week and KR made a statement on Sunday morning to confirm Peters’ exit.

In it he said: “I’ve made no secret of my desire to coach in the NRL as the next step of my career.

“However, it makes this decision no less difficult.

“I want to thank the board, the players and all the staff at Sewell Group Craven Park for their support and commitment during four wonderful years where I have developed as a coach and as a person.

“I’d also like to thank the best fans in the world for taking me and my family in since our arrival.

“Hull KR and the East Hull community will forever be in our hearts.

“The job is not done: I am fully committed to what’s ahead which continues this week in preparing the players for the Hull Derby this Friday.

“Our goal is always to make our community proud and we aim to do that each and every week.”

KR owner Neil Hudgell paid his own tribute to the 47 year-old who galvanised his club in such a dramatic fashion, bringing their first major trophy since 1985 – and then another three in a matter of months.

He said: “As the coach of the World Club champions, Willie Peters deserves to go out on his terms, with our respect, appreciation, and best wishes.

“He led us to the most successful season in the history of Hull Rugby League in 2025.

“For now, and for the rest of this year, he will continue to drive a culture that demands success.”

The statement also said the club was “grateful to Willie for advance notice of his decision, which allows plenty of time for candidates to come forward and to assess all options.”

It added: “Developing world-class talent that others wish to attract is part of the process of running an elite sports club; we see it as testament to the club and culture we are building that our people attract interest from around the world.”

After serving time as an assistant coach in the NRL with Manly Sea Eagles, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Newcastle Knights, Peters took charge of Hull KR at the end of 2022 after the club had finished eighth.

He oversaw an immediate improvement, achieving a fourth-place Super League finish in his first season alongside reaching the Challenge Cup final, which they lost in extra time to Leigh Leopards.

In 2024, Hull KR finished second in the regular season and reached a first Grand Final, but came up short against Wigan Warriors.

When they returned to Old Trafford twelve months later and gained revenge on Wigan with a 24-6 victory, the Robins had already ended a 40-year wait for major silverware.

That came with a dramatic 8-6 Wembley success over Warrington Wolves, and was followed by lifting the League Leaders’ Shield with 22 wins out of 27.

And Peters’ men collected the last available trophy by beating Brisbane 30-24 in a thrilling World Club Challenge at the MKM Stadium last month.

That further underlined his coaching credentials to an NRL audience, after serving as Kangaroos assistant coach under Kevin Walters in Australia’s Ashes whitewash over England last autumn.

PNG Chiefs will enter the NRL in 2028, but Peters is to join next year in order to help recruit a squad and ensure all other preparations are made, similarly to Mal Meninga this year at Perth Bears ahead of their 2027 entry.

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys explained the appointment of Peters in comments to the country’s Daily Telegraph publication.

V’landys said: “He’s fully engaged, fully excited. He has got a whole country behind him.

“We went through a thorough process. We interviewed a number of potential candidates, but Willie has the most potential.

“I saw him first-hand in England with the Kangaroos and he’s very personable and professional. You can see why he has success.”