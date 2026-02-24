Karl Fitzpatrick explains the lesson Warrington Wolves learnt from 2025

IT’S fair to say that Warrington Wolves underperformed in the 2025 Super League season.

Despite making the Challenge Cup Final, the Wolves lost that game and went on to end the year outside of the Super League play-offs.

It was a drop-off of mammoth proportions, but let’s not forget that Warrington also went to Las Vegas in the early part of the campaign to go up against Wigan Warriors.

A 48-24 loss to Matt Peet’s side wasn’t exactly the ideal preparation for a long season, and now Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick has revealed that he would change a number of things from that experience.

“If we did get to do Las Vegas again, we would probably change a few things up in terms of the flight and preparation,” Fitzpatrick told Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast.

“We got a couple of things wrong there in terms of the players’ prep and post-Vegas we would have probably changed things up too.

“We got things wrong with the flight times. We had to leave the hotel really early after the game and we probably tried to pack too much in in terms of players’ promotional events.

“There was a pressure and I got asked if I would do it again and I would, 100 percent.

“We went out there for the initiative of the game and we struggled post-Vegas.”