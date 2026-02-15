‘I want it to sting’ says ‘very disappointed’ Bradford Bulls boss

BRADFORD BULLS coach Kurt Haggerty says their opening-round defeat at Hull FC should “sting”.

Hull came from behind late on to secure a 27-20 victory so, despite a courageous effort, Bradford were the only promoted side to be beaten.

“I don’t want to just be happy because we’ve come here and had a really good go against Hull FC,” said Haggerty.

“I want us to be frustrated. I want us to learn that we’ve done enough to win the game, but we’ve got to execute our moments.

“It’s a very disappointed changing room in there. They believed they could win the game when they came here, and after the game, they still believe they could have won the game.

“So we’ll take a lot of positives, but I want it to sting a little bit.

“I think that the line breaks that we made in the second half, when we got back into the cycle, not executing off the back of them is what cost us in the end.

“We’ll get better at that. There’s a level of pride in that performance alongside what is natural disappointment.”

Haggerty felt Hull captain Aidan Sezer should have got more than a penalty for his high shot on Joe Mellor, saying: “It was ten minutes in the bin.

“If that was one of my players and they got put in the bin, I would understand why.”

Bradford lost Jayden Okunbor and Dan Russell to injuries in the game and both will be assessed.

“I’m not too sure what they’ve done but they look pretty serious,” added Haggerty.

“I’ll know more tomorrow. The physios are pretty concerned with both of them.”