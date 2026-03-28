Jason Demetriou hails Siliva Havili’s influence on London Broncos

LONDON BRONCOS coach Jason Demetriou says hooker or loose-forward Siliva Havili’s contribution to a flying start to the season can’t be overstated – even if he is one of the quiet men of the squad.

While the New Zealand-born Tonga international who was brought in from South Sydney Rabbitohs ahead of this campaign has been among the string of Broncos players hit by injuries, he returned from a hamstring issue to feature in successive wins over North Wales Crusaders and Halifax in the league and against Barrow in the preliminary round of the 1895 Cup.

In the process Havili reached 200 career appearances, including one for New Zealand before he switched to Tonga, the nation he has represented on 23 occasions.

As well as Souths (69 matches between 2022 and 2025) he has played for New Zealand Warriors (14 times), St George Illawarra Dragons (ten) and Canberra Raiders (80), and Demetriou, who coached him at the Rabbitohs, believes that experience is a real asset.

“He’s a great example to the others in terms of resilience and earning the right to play top-level Rugby League through his actions in training and matches,” he said.

“What he brings in terms of his guidance, the empathy he has for his teammates and his ability to connect with the younger players is immense.

“Siliva is the not the most vocal but he’s definitely one of the most important leaders at this club.”