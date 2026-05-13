London Broncos attract new shareholder as new training home revealed

LONDON BRONCOS have attracted a new shareholder in the shape of Brisbane-based entrepreneur Andy Gray.

Gray will join Grant Wechsel, chairman of MWG Mining Company in Brisbane and his longstanding business partner and Australian legend, Darren Lockyer, as shareholders of the Championship club.

The Broncos have also moved into their new training home at London Irish’s former complex at Hazelwood in Sunbury, West London.

All of London’s management, staff, players and support staff will now have their home at Hazelwood.

It has six all-weather pitches, gymnasium, indoor fitness rooms, changing rooms, an outstanding bar and clubroom and outside bars and catering facilities.

It will also be the home venue for our Reserve team, Women’s team and future Men and Women’s Academy teams.

Meanwhile, there is a whole host of new management and staff. The club’s off-field management and staff – led by CEO Jason Loubser – has been strengthened by newcomers, Joe Cramp (Chief Operating Officer), Jack Hughes (Commercial), Beau Broomfield (Membership and Ticketing) and PR/Media Manager Christie Vasiliou.

New appointments will also include RL Development Officers and strengthening of the Commercial and Marketing departments.