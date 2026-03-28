Warrington Wolves’ Ben Currie explains why he’s thriving at loose-forward after long wait

AFTER waiting a long time to get his chance in the role again, Ben Currie says the ball-playing loose-forward is now more important than ever.

The majority of Currie’s 300-plus tally of games with Warrington Wolves have come in the back row but he started out as a loose-forward.

He gravitated back towards the latter when Sam Burgess took charge two years ago and this season he was handed the 13 shirt for the first time.

“I played 13 all through my youth and even a bit at Warrington when I first came,” Currie explained to League Express.

“But then the role changed into being another forward and the ball-playing went away, so it didn’t suit me as much as it did.

“I went to the edge and played a lot of back-row, where I could still get my hands on the ball and play a bit, and I played at centre as well.

“Before I made the move (back) I remember asking a few coaches ‘can I do it?’

“At first when I asked Sam he said he saw me as a second-rower still, but it eventually happened and I’m thankful it did.

“He (Burgess) was a good one to do it under because he’s played middle and edge as well. We’ve had a few conversations over the time he’s been here, which have definitely helped me.

“It (the playmaking 13) never fully disappeared from the game but it wasn’t as vital a role.

“Now the game is getting quicker, it’s even more vital to have not just your 13 but all middles as good ball-players. It’s a good skill to have.”