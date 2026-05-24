‘Job done’ for Wakefield Trinity – but Daryl Powell wants clarity on ref calls

DARYL POWELL knows Wakefield Trinity must be much better in their next two games against Challenge Cup finalists Hull KR and Wigan Warriors.

Wakefield go into the Wembley break off the back of a hard-fought 22-18 win at Toulouse Olympique.

“A bit of carnage,” was how he described the game.

“We started a bit loose defensively with (Olly) Ashall-Bott going through a couple of times. He’s a good player but I just thought we were a little bit loose.

“It’s tough to play in those conditions when you are conceding early like that. We set ourselves up for it to be a tough day.

“The second half we started with a couple of errors but then built a score which should have been a bit more comfortable, but we got the two points so it’s job done. It’s always difficult to come to France.

“Caleb (Hamlin-Uele) and Caius (Faatili) were the two who stiffened us up a bit and tidied our game up.”

After that bench-inspired turnaround from an 8-0 deficit, Wakefield were left hanging on with Josh Rourke in the sin bin for a contentious obstruction call.

Powell added: “There were some decisions I would like clarification on but sometimes you don’t get the decisions you want and that was the case today.

“But we’re winning games and we’re in the top six, although with Hull KR and Wigan up next we’re not going to win those games starting like we did today.

“Now we have a couple of weeks off which will give the lads time off, which we will need to improve against the big teams.”