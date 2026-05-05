Joe Shorrocks signs long-term St Helens contract

ST HELENS have tied loose-forward Joe Shorrocks to a new three-year contract after an impressive start to his time at the club.

Shorrocks, 26, only signed a one-year deal when he signed from Salford Red Devils last autumn, making the same move as head coach Paul Rowley.

The Wigan Warriors product has played ten matches, establishing himself as Saints’ starting 13 following England international Morgan Knowles’ move to the NRL’s Dolphins.

“I never made a secret of the fact that I knew what qualities Joe would bring to our team,” said Rowley.

“He is a bit of a hybrid, with a strong work ethic and a good rugby brain as well.

“Joe has done exactly what I expected him to do, and this is a reward for him backing himself and proving to be a valuable member of our team.

“He’s a huge character, fun, but let that never be mistaken. What people don’t see is that Joe is the consummate professional when it comes to doing his own work and understanding his role in our team.”

Shorrocks, who finished last season on loan with Leeds Rhinos amid the major financial difficulties of the old Salford club, said: “From my first day, I’ve loved it here, and it feels like home.

“It did when I first came, and I’m just really happy to extend my stay.

“Knowing Rowls (Rowley) and knowing a few of the lads really helped me settle in, but I think it’s my personality as well.

“I get on well with everyone here, so coming to work doesn’t feel like work. It’s a really good place to be for me.”