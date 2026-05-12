St Helens forward emerges as latest Perth Bears target

ST HELENS forward Matty Lees has emerged as the latest Super League target for Perth Bears.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph, which has reported that Lees is being touted as the next man on the Bears’ wishlist from the northern hemisphere.

Mikolaj Oledzki, Harry Newman, James McDonnell and Toby Sexton are already heading to Mal Meninga’s side from next season, and the Bears don’t look to be stopping there.

Lees did, however, sign a new deal with Saints last season to take him until the end of the 2029 Super League season, meaning a fee would be required for his services.

There was NRL interest in the 28-year-old prior to him signing that new deal and with Lees spearheading the Saints pack in 2026, it’s perhaps no surprise that the interest has resurfaced.