Salford sign ex-North Wales Crusaders fullback

SALFORD have signed former North Wales Crusaders fullback Owain Abel on a deal until the end of the season.

Abel, 25, left North Wales a month ago having not played since April 2024, when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

A hernia problem prevented him from playing earlier this year but he will look to make a comeback with Salford.

In total, Abel scored nine tries and kicked 24 goals in his 25 appearance with the Crusaders.

His addition to the Salford ranks follows the recent permanent deals handed to Keane Gilford, Callum Green and Matty Ross.

They also recently signed Cole Oakley and Joe Baldwin directly from financially-troubled North Wales.