Leeds Rhinos cult hero Kylie Leuluai takes up Championship role

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS have appointed Leeds Rhinos great Kylie Leuluai as their new head of operations.

Leuluai, who won six Super League Grand Finals as well as two Challenge Cups, two League Leaders’ Shields and two World Club Challenges, joins after leaving the same role with Warrington Wolves at the end of last season.

The Crusaders say his immediate focus will be on supporting their first-team management, including head coach Dean Muir, whilst also focusing on developing the women’s and pathway programmes at the club.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to join North Wales Crusaders at this important time for the club,” said New Zealand-born Leuluai.

“The direction the club is moving in, with the development of the women’s team, reserve grade, and academy set-up, shows real ambition and a clear long-term plan.

“With over 30 years of experience in professional sport, I believe I can help support the club both on and off the field. I bring knowledge of the game, leadership, and professional standards to help support the strong foundations already in place.

“To be part of the only professional rugby league club in Wales is very exciting. There is so much potential to grow the game across the country, inspire young players, and build something the community can be proud of.”

Chairman Bobby Watkins added: “I am delighted that we were able to attract Kylie to add to our project in North Wales.

“We strongly believe that with the right approach to talent within the region that we can grow our club from within Wales.”

Meanwhile, Crusaders have announced the release of forward Shaun Costello.

The 27-year-old made 57 appearances for the club over four seasons and signed a new one-year deal after helping them win the League One title, but leaves without playing in 2026.

“I feel that now is the right time to move on and continue my rugby league journey,” said Costello.