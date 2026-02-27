Wakefield Trinity boss lays down challenge to Jack Sinfield

JACK SINFIELD has been challenged to be a consistently top performer ahead of his second Wakefield Trinity appearance.

Signed from Leeds Rhinos at the end of last season with the aim of becoming a regular starting halfback at Super League level for the first time, Sinfield had to bide his time initially.

After being named 18th man for their Challenge Cup opener at Swinton Lions and round-one league defeat to Toulouse Olympique, the 21-year-old impressed on his first start at Huddersfield Giants last Sunday, helping Wakefield to an 18-16 victory.

And with Mason Lino remaining on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, Trinity are set to name an unchanged halfback line-up of Jake Trueman and Sinfield away to Warrington Wolves on Saturday.

Lino is expected to be fit again when Wakefield host Hull FC next Thursday, but for now the shirt is in Sinfield’s possession and coach Daryl Powell has urged the youngster to again show what he can do.

“I thought he was our best player last week and did some great things,” said Powell.

“He had real control of the game with Truey and they played well together.

“Mason has been great for us so I’ll make those (selection) decisions as we roll through the season – some of it is horses for courses, some of it is around fitness and form, but I don’t think Jack could have done anything more than he did last week.

“For him it’s about being consistent now. He’s never really had the opportunity to be consistent.

“We see him as a front-line half for us down the track. I’m looking forward to him backing up games of that standard.”

Powell has revealed that Lachlan Walmsley, who scored two tries at Huddersfield, was left out of his squad for Warrington due to a lingering knee complaint.

“He’s had a grumbling knee for a lot of pre-season and he’s still getting trouble with that,” explained the coach.

Jayden Myers is set to return for a first appearance of the year, as should prop Caius Faatili after missing the opening two league rounds.