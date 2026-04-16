Leigh Leopards can still finish in the top two insists Adrian Lam

LEIGH LEOPARDS can still finish in Super League’s top two, head coach Adrian Lam has insisted.

The Leopards find themselves languishing towards the bottom of the Super League ladder after winning just two of their opening seven fixtures.

They were also knocked out of the Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals last weekend by Warrington Wolves as a tough test against York Knights beckons on Friday night.

Ahead of the 2026 campaign, Leigh were tipped by many to be fighting for top spot – especially by their own fans.

And though it’s been less than successful so far, Lam is still bullish about the Leopards’ chances this season.

“I want our fans to expect we are going to play well, play in finals and be at the top end of Super League,” Lam said.

“We’ve got that expectation now, if there is anyone out there complaining then that’s what we have earned.

“We’ve earned the right to be considered a successful team.

“The last few years with the Challenge Cup win, the high places in Super League, I still strongly feel we can finish in the top two – there’s no doubt in my mind.

“I know it will take a mighty effort but when we get there, I’m not going to be surprised by that.

“The belief is still there within me and the squad and the board. Everyone is working hard on every opportunity we can.

“Whilst we are hurting at times, there’s an underlying belief and trust in each other.”