Leigh Leopards man could be ruled out for season after suffering dislocated shoulder

IF it doesn’t rain, it pours for Leigh Leopards as second-rower Andy Badrock could be ruled out for the entire Super League season with a dislocated shoulder.

Badrock suffered the injury during Leigh’s 16-6 win over Hull FC in the Challenge Cup Fourth Round last weekend.

Along with Badrock, Keanan Brand will also be sidelined for a number of weeks as Leigh boss Adrian Lam confirmed during his pre-match press conference.

“Andy Badrock has dislocated his shoulder which could potentially be the season for him,” Lam said.

“Keanan Brand, it doesn’t look good. It looks like six weeks plus for him.

“So that’s sad news for both of them there.”

Following that Fourth Round win, the Leopards have drawn Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in April.

“I think we play them four times before the finals at the end of the year but it is what it is.

“I went in with the draw with an open mind that it could be anyone. Regardless of who you get, you’ve got to perform well and progress, it’s as simple as that.

“We went to their place and lost in the semi-final last year which our squad hasn’t forgotten about.”