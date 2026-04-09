Leigh Leopards welcome return of former captain

LEIGH LEOPARDS co-head coach Nigel Johnson has welcomed the return of Mairead Quinn to the squad following her short spell away from the game.

Quinn was captain of the Leopards squad that earned promotion by beating bottom-placed Super League side Featherstone Rovers in October 2024, but shortly after announced she would miss their first season in Super League due to the fact she was pregnant with her first child.

But now, as a mum, Quinn is back with the Leopards and Johnson, who coached her previously at Leigh Miners Rangers, is delighted to have renewed acquaintances with her.

“Mairead is great and is one of those players that is great to have around you,” said Johnson, who along with Paul Arnison took over the team in January.

“She’s such a positive talker, always speaks her mind and is always honest and upfront. And I think the girls respect that.

“I think they probably did miss her and having that voice around them last season because whether she’s on the sidelines or on the pitch she steadies the ship.

“When she’s on the park, she gees the other players up and gets them focused, so it’s good to see her out there again.

“When we first saw her at training you wouldn’t have thought she’s had a baby not long before. She’s really looked after herself and trains at 100 percent. She doesn’t hold back and puts in the work until she’s on her hands and knees knackered.

“She is an inspiration and it’s great to have her around again.”