Mike Grady calls on Salford fans to stick with them after difficult start to Championship life

MIKE GRADY has called on the much-suffering Salford fans to stick with their team following a difficult start to the season.

After a tumultuous off-season, which saw the club’s previous guise liquidated, a new phoenix side, led by former players Mason Caton-Brown and Ryan Brierley, was able to put together a coaching staff and playing roster to take to the field this season.

While they picked up a first league win over Hunslet, the recent 78-8 drubbing by Doncaster made clear the job that head coach Grady has in front of him.

Grady, who previously worked for the Salford women’s team and had spells with Widnes Vikings and Rochdale Hornets, was appointed just eleven days before Salford ran out for their round-one opener against Oldham.

But as he described some events during the loss to Doncaster as unacceptable, Grady has called for patience from supporters.

“They should just stick with us, and the first thing I did is go straight over to see them after the final whistle,” Grady told Salford Now.

“Some of that (match) wasn’t acceptable, but some was okay. They’re with us week in, week out, and still singing at the end.

“Every week, they’re singing after the final whistle, so stick with us, we’ll get there and we’ll keep up the effort for you.”

Outside back Joe Hartley has called on his teammates to improve in effort areas in order to get better results.

Hartley, who has had spells with Oldham, Rochdale Hornets and Whitehaven, joined the club in January.

He said: “We’ve got to be confident – at the end of the day we are still a new group.

“You can have as long a pre-season as you want together, but some things are personal and some things you can look after yourself.

“We will work week on week to improve and get better.”