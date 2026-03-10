Kurt Haggerty sends message to Jacob Host following broken leg as Bradford suspensions assessed

KURT HAGGERTY hopes that Jacob Host returns quickly to action after the St Helens forward broke his leg during his side’s 26-22 win over Bradford Bulls at the weekend.

Bradford’s Loghan Lewis was sinbinned and subsequently banned for a hip-drop tackle which caused Host’s injury.

And Haggerty has touched upon that incident as well as giving his best to Host.

“There are so many different permutations and I think it’s really difficult to judge,” Haggerty said.

“I spoke with Loghan on it and he has had to reach. Loghan hits and then slides down so he is trying to protect himself and win the tackle.

“It’s really sad that he (Jacob Host) has broken his leg. It’s a reflection of where the game is at disciplinary wise.

“It’s a really nasty injury and I hope he returns quickly. I Loghan feared the worst when he heard a crack and he signalled for help immediately.

“He wouldn’t intentionally hurt anyone. He was devastated after the game because of the injury Host got.”

Not only was Lewis banned in the aftermath of that loss, so was Eliot Peposhi, who struck George Delaney around the head.

And Haggerty has conceded that it forces the Bulls to delve further into their squad for replacements.

“The bans are difficult, we’re already a small squad so any ban or injury are really detrimental.

“It gives other people the chance to come up and play. Even though we’ve lost those blokes, we can’t wait for others to step up.

“The squad could look different. We may look at other middles or a few young blokes who may drop into the squad.

“But it’s not serious with Waqa Blake, he should be back next week.”