Mike Grady leaves Salford RLFC as head coach

MIKE GRADY has left his position as head coach of Salford RLFC due to changes in his personal circumstances.

Grady, who coached Salford Red Devils’ women’s side for two years before his appointment at the phoenix club, was only appointed to the helm in January.

Since then, he has overseen just one victory – a 29-16 triumph over Hunslet – in the Championship as the new club gets to grips with life in the second tier.

Upon his exit, Grady said: “I want to thank Ryan (Brierley, Salford’s CEO) for the opportunity to represent this great club and fan base.

“What we created at the start of the year was pretty special and I’m proud to have built that. I’m happy to leave the club in a better place than I found it and wish the club all the best for the future.”

Brierley himself commented: “Mike came in as coach at a time when the club had just come through one of its toughest times with the double impact of relegation and liquidation.

“He was willing to roll up his sleeves and bring stability to the club on the pitch. The fact we were able to field a team against Oldham in January, after only three weeks, speaks volumes about his commitment and determination.

“To beat Hunslet at home only four weeks later was a fantastic achievement.

“Mike will always be remembered as the person that strived and achieved the objective of sending out the first Salford team of this new era.

“A team running onto the pitch, after so much hard work, gave us all something to cheer about.

“We also remember how well he successfully guided our women’s team to third and fourth place finishes in the Championship.”

Salford have stated that they want to make an appointment ‘as quickly as possible’ with assistant coach Dave Hewitt currently taking over the reins on an interim basis.