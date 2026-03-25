Adrian Lam thinking ‘outside the box’ in unprecedented Leigh Leopards challenge

ADRIAN LAM is keen to “think outside the box” in what is an unprecedented time to be a Leigh Leopards head coach.

The Leopards were down to their last 19 players against Hull FC in the Challenge Cup fourth round and down to their final 17 against Wakefield Trinity in the league.

Keanan Brand and Andy Badrock were added to an already burgeoning sidelined list as the Leopards continue to stare down the barrel of an injury gun.

The likes of Bailey Hodgson and Davey Armstrong are still long-term casualties with little sign of the adversity lifting.

But Lam is keen to find some results in the next few months in a bid to build momentum towards the back end of the campaign.

“It’s a hard job to coach even when it’s going really well,” Lam admitted.

“But it’s certainly harder when there are so many things going on at the same time.

“I know deep down that I’ve got to persist, keep working through it and that’s what we are doing all as one.

“I don’t mean that as a negative either; it’s the reality of it. It shows character and it shows there is an opportunity for players and an opportunity for me to think differently outside the box.

“We need to work on what we can do better, but we can be excited about finding a win or two in the next month because momentum and confidence can build whilst players come back from injury and that’s what we are looking to do.”

Although the Leopards are down to a threadbare squad, Lam is insistent on not entering the loan market.

“We’ve never really looked at the loan market in my time here. I’m a big believer that we use the squad that we have here but we are down to the bare bones.”