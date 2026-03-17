Mikolaj Oledzki to leave Leeds Rhinos

MIKOLAJ OLEDZKI will leave Leeds Rhinos at the end of the 2026 Super League season to play in the NRL.

Oledzki agreed a new contract with the Rhinos last year but with a clause that he could speak to NRL clubs before an agreed deadline in 2026.

As such, Oledzki has now agreed a multi year deal in Australia for 2027 and beyond.

Leeds Rhinos Sporting Director Ian Blease commented: “It is disappointing to be losing Mik from next season. We had agreed a long-term deal with him last year to show our commitment to him which included our board of directors agreeing to a testimonial for Mik in 2027.

“We understand Mik’s desire to test himself in the NRL and for a lifestyle experience for his young family. Mik will continue to give his all for the Rhinos this season and our recruitment plans for 2027 continue, with a number of options now available to us.”

Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Brad Arthur added: “Whilst it is disappointing to be losing Mik for next season, as I have said previously, that will give opportunities for others, whether that is young players in our system or those who want to come and play for the Rhinos.

“Mik is a homegrown product, who will have got his chance originally because a senior player had moved on, it is the nature of professional sport and I trust in the work that Ian Blease is doing to continue to build our squad for the future.”

Oledzki himself said: “This has been an extremely tough decision to come to because of how much Leeds Rhinos means to me. Leeds Rhinos and Rugby League was so important to me growing up and I owe so much to the club for enabling me to live out my dream.

“This opportunity has come at the right time for me and my family to experience something completely new and was a chance that I could not turn down. Now that things have been sorted for 2027, I can put that in a drawer and not worry about it again until the end of the season.

“Despite our setback last week, I have got total faith and belief in this group of players and coaches that we can achieve something special this season and that is my sole focus now until the end of the year.”