Mixed results in participation figures for student rugby league

THE education sector in rugby league had mixed results in terms of participation in 2025, according to the Rugby Football League’s recent ‘More than a Sport’ review.

Overall figures rose by 4.2 percent – continuing an upwards trajectory, stated the RFL – on those in 2024.

Schools showed 4.4 percent growth and universities 7.7 percent, however the report revealed: “College participation declined, dropping from 763 to 620, a decrease of 18.7 percent.”

Despite that, the RFL were able to report that “2025 was a year of meaningful progress across schools, colleges, and universities, with strengthened competition structures, increased engagement and closer alignment between the education sector and the wider community game”.

They added: “The focus remained on providing high-quality, development-focused opportunities for young people while supporting brain health recommendations and ensuring Rugby League remains visible and accessible across the education landscape.”

A new format for the boys’ college competition was trialled in 2025-26, with nines festivals and accelerated cup rounds, both in the early season, giving teams the opportunity to assess their playing standard before entering the most appropriate league.

The RFL stated: “This approach supported competitive balance, while the continued involvement of professional club Academies has raised playing standards for some colleges.”

However, there is now a noticeable gap between supported and unsupported teams. Some colleges have opted not to play in the top tier, fearing mismatched fixtures.

“This widening gap has contributed to a reduction in Premier League playing numbers. This will be reviewed ahead of the 2026-27 season to ensure that the Premier League remains competitive and attractive for all colleges,” stated the RFL.

Girls’ college activity “continued to build in both quality and consistency. The 2025-26 season began with the highest number of teams to date, supported by regular bi-weekly festivals hosted by participating colleges. This structure has provided meaningful, frequent playing opportunities and strengthened engagement across the year”.

At schools level, the RFL’s ‘England Touch’ is collaborating with the Rugby Football Union on the creation of a unified primary school rugby offer.

“This joint approach will be promoted nationally through the Youth Sport Trust in early 2026, increasing visibility and strengthening Rugby League’s presence within School Games Organiser networks and Active Partnerships,” the report added.

The Champion Schools format, which is highlighted by the Boys Year 7 Steven Mullaney Memorial curtain-raiser to the Betfred Challenge Cup final, is now pool-based, “enabling schools to play opponents and visit locations they would not previously have encountered. The format also reduced fixture volume for the strongest Rugby League regions, supporting brain health recommendations by managing overall playing load for pupils who are already active within the community game”.

In addition, “Inspired By 9s continued to grow, supported by foundation partners. Engagement increased again in 2025, with strong participation reported through School Games dashboards and Upshot. The format remains an important entry point for schools and a key contributor to overall growth in school-based Rugby League”.

Rules for the schools girls’ competition now more closely align with community Rugby League, other than that teams will still play eleven-a-side.

In 2025-26 though, competition entry fees were charged “to bring the programme in line with other national school competitions”.

Crucially, however, the RFL’s ‘Introduction to Teaching Rugby League’ course – aimed at providing trainee teachers with the knowledge and confidence to deliver Rugby League in school settings – is proving to be successful.

The report stated: “Delivery expanded in 2025, including a new partnership with the University of Cumbria, ensuring that more Initial Teacher Education students are equipped to embed Rugby League within their future schools.”