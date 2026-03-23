York Acorn mourn death of stalwart Mick King

YORK ACORN are in mourning for a long-term stalwart who passed away recently at the age of 56.
Mick King, who died of a heart attack on Monday, March 9, had been heavily involved with his beloved club for decades, primarily as a keen-as-mustard supporter.
Funeral details have yet to be confirmed, although Acorn are certain to host the wake.
Former coach Craig Lucas said: “York Acorn were an abiding passion in Mick’s life. He rarely, if ever, missed a game and even on a Sunday would be there in his hi-vis jacket to cheer on any junior team that was playing at home.
“That hi-vis jacket became folklore, indeed most National Conference League teams will remember Mick because of it.
“He never had a bad word to say about anyone and loved his grub. Mick would join the line for food anywhere we went and always came back with a plateful.
“A true Acorn legend, he will be sadly missed at the club.”
Acorn chairman Timmy Elliott said: “It is a tragic loss, which came as a shock to the club. All teams playing at Acorn will hold a minute’s silence for Mick.”