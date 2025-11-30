NCL launch legal action against RFL over grassroots restructure

THE Rugby Football League are being subjected to legal action by the management of the National Conference League.

The NCL, comprising four divisions, will be reduced to two sections (dubbed ‘National Leagues’) under the National Community Rugby League initiative, which the RFL insist is to become reality for the 2026 campaign.

Teams currently in the lower two sections will operate in regional leagues.

However an NCL spokesperson said: “Following last Monday’s full and detailed meeting of all club delegates, the management were mandated to proceed with legal action against the RFL for breaches of ‘rules of natural justice’ as the RFL press on relentlessly with their plans to restructure open-age men’s Rugby League from 2026.

“The NCL’s chair, Mike Denning, had put on hold the immediate serving of the notice in the hope that the intervention of an intermediary might lead to further discussions with the RFL to seek a resolution to the current impasse.

“But at the time of writing, no formal response has been received and therefore Denning is set to pursue his mandated course.

“Clubs from the NCL and beyond are obviously concerned with the potential delay any such legal action may have to the 2026 season commencement, with some clubs understandably breaking ranks and signing with the NCRL as they fear the financial pressures which uncertainty brings. However, the NCL’s position remains the same.”

Denning said: “As long as the NCL exists as an organisation I will represent the members’ interests as mandated. Even those clubs who sign up to the NCRL still remain members of the NCL, and they have a right to legal redress.

“The Community Board representative for Tier 4, Trevor Hunt (who is now president of the National Conference League) reported back to the management from September’s Community Board meeting that the implementation of the NCRL concept would involve meetings with the NCL for input into any proposed new structure, and that a clear and consistent communications plan would be developed through consultation with affected leagues and clubs.

“However, given that these objectives were only set out and agreed by the board in September this year, the speed of the implementation is breathtaking.

“The NCL are seeking to protect all members, who have a right to question this rapid and sparsely thought out progression.”

Denning concluded: “The process is not respecting opinions of member clubs, and the NCRL is being steamrollered through at the expense of the development and ambition of the game’s most senior community clubs.

“Sadly, so the saga rolls on, and there is no sign of any further discussions.”