Paul Vaughan played ‘busted’ on a ‘diet of inflammatories’ at Warrington Wolves as York signing reflects on disappointing 2025

PAUL VAUGHAN has admitted that he played ‘busted’ on a ‘diet of inflammatories’ at Warrington Wolves in 2025.

Vaughan put pen to paper on a deal with York knights ahead of their first season in Super League in 2026, but he has revealed to League Express that he is only just getting over a groin injury sustained during the 2025 campaign.

The 34-year-old was part of the Warrington side that made it to the Challenge Cup Final, but Sam Burgess’ side then fell off towards the back end of the season, finishing outside the play-offs.

Vaughan himself missed the last five games, and now he has spoken about his injury and issue.

“I have been getting through an injury I had at the back end of last year so I’ve been managing that and I’ve been in full training for a couple of weeks now,” Vaughan told League Express.

“I’m starting to feel back to where I should be. I had some stress fractures in my groin that I had last year playing for Warrington.

“I missed the last five games and it got to a point where I couldn’t play anymore. We’ve just been managing that which has been difficult.

“It’s been a long process but I have turned a corner now.”

Vaughan touched upon just how serious the injury got.

“Last year, I was pretty much playing busted to be honest. I had a diet of anti-inflammatories but it got to a point where the load management wasn’t great.

“There was a game in there where I shouldn’t have played and then it all just fell of a cliff.”

So why did 2025 not go to plan for Warrington?

“It was a little bit disappointing with the team we had at Warrington. It wasn’t a case of not having the talent.

“I’m not too sure (why it didn’t go to plan), it’s hard to put my finger on it. I wish them all the best and hopefully they have a great year.”