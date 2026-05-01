Record-holder Will Lovell grateful to key London Broncos figures

LONDON BRONCOS second rower Will Lovell says the number of people who have helped him make a record number of appearances for the club are “too many to mention”.

The 32-year-old overhauled the previous mark of 202, accrued by Australian forward Steele Retchless between 1998 and 2004, as Keighley were beaten 62-6 in the first round of the 1895 Cup at Richmond Athletic Ground.

It was a fifth outing of the season for Lovell, who combines Rugby League with working as a PE teacher and earned a contract for this year after featuring 25 times during a difficult 2025 campaign in the wake of relegation from Super League and ahead of the takeover by Darren Lockyer and Granth Wechsel.

Australian mining magnate Wechsel and Retchless were among those who messaged Lovell, who came through the old Broncos Academy and is in the ninth year of his second spell with the club, having also played for London Skolars.

He made his Broncos debut in Super League in 2012, when the team played at The Stoop and were coached by Rob Powell, who watched the Keighley clash.

“Rob gave me my debut, (former coach and now director of rugby) Mike Eccles has done a lot of work with me, and so has Danny Ward (former coach and now back as assistant to Jason Demetriou),” said Lovell.

“But with all those who have helped me over the years, there are too many to mention.

“There have been a lot of ups and downs, but I have made close friends for life along the way.

“To be the record appearance maker for such a great club is obviously a great achievement for myself, and I think that with me coming through the system, it means a lot to the club as well.”