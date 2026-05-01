Paul Vaughan seeks York Knights momentum after coming close to career first

BIRTHDAY boy Paul Vaughan celebrated in style for York Knights – and almost gained a career first.

The veteran ex-Australia prop turned 35 last Thursday night and marked it with two tries in their 38-14 win over Toulouse Olympique.

Both came inside the opening 20 minutes, meaning he was within touching distance of a hat-trick for most of the game.

A towering presence since joining from Warrington Wolves, Vaughan is best known for his hard yards up the middle, but now already has five tries for his new club.

“It was good,” he admitted, before being asked if he started to think about a treble.

“I got a double for Warrington and a double back home in the NRL but never a hat-trick, not in the professional game.

“I didn’t really think about getting three, though, because you’re stuck in the middle and have to get through all the work.

“It’s just pretty much onto the next job.”

Instead, winger Scott Galeano did get a treble as the Knights ended their five-game losing run in what was hooker Paul McShane’s 400th career match.

McShane set up both of Vaughan’s tries and the former New South Wales State of Origin star said: “It was good to get the win, especially for Macca.

“He’s really influential with the group and the way he talks, his leadership and all that sort of stuff. It was nice to give him that win tonight.

“It’s what he deserved.

“His footy IQ is second to none. And especially for me in the middle, when I’m getting a bit tired and can’t think for myself, his chat keeps me going.

“Professionally, he’s just great in all aspects and his body is holding up really well. Four hundred games in the middle is extremely impressive.”

York head to St Helens next up on Friday looking to pick up a fourth win since joining Super League.

Vaughan said: “They’re playing a good brand of footy, especially with Paul Rowley coming in this year. They’ve got a great squad.

“They have a lot of their players back from injury and it’ll be a good test.

“We needed that win [against Toulouse]. We’ve been quite close the last few weeks in terms of effort but with a lot of injuries it’s been quite tough.

“Now we just need to get a bit of a roll on.”