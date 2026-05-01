James Ford sees ‘so much potential’ in Batley Bulldogs fullback

BATLEY BULLDOGS coach James Ford believes he can turn Robbie Butterworth into a fullback fans “will be really pleased with”.

Ford worked with the 23-year-old at Wakefield when he was assistant to coach Mark Applegarth during the 2023 season and Butterworth was emerging from the development ranks to make a Super League debut in the 34-6 home defeat by Hull KR.

And he was one of the players Ford inherited when taking the reins at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium ahead of this season.

Butterworth was farmed out to Oldham, London Skolars and Swinton by Trinity before he joined Batley ahead of the 2024 campaign, and he has topped 50 appearances for the Bulldogs and 70 over his career to date.

“Robbie is already a good player, we can see that from his kick-returns, his breaks and half-breaks and the way he can put himself in good positions to stop tries,” explained Ford.

“But there is still room for improvement and there is so much potential for more.

“We have been talking with him and doing extra work on certain things, and when he nails those parts of his game, he will really kick on and become a player fans will be really pleased with.”